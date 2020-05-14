After big response, more business help is coming to Buda

The City of Buda is making moves to preserve its night sky.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN)– More help is coming to more small businesses in Buda.

This week, Buda’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC) approved an additional $250,000 to be put into the Still Budaful Stimulus Program.

The program initially began in April to help businesses struggling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

EDC Executive Director Traci Anderson says they’ve given out about $300,000 to more than 70 businesses but more help is needed.

That’s why Anderson says they are launching the “2.0” version of the stimulus program, which loosens some of the restrictions to allow more businesses to qualify for grants.

Under the current parameters, she says, businesses had to generate sales tax in order to apply.

Starting Monday, May 18th, that will no longer be the case.

“There were a lot of businesses that are great to our community but didn’t necessarily produce sales tax, so it could have been a health industry or someone that does herbal medicines that are still a quality of life factor,” she says. “But because we had that restriction of you had to produce or generate sales tax, unfortunately, they were left out of the bunch.”

The EDC board also approved up to $100,000 to be put in to a 0% interest, forgivable loan program that would also help businesses to the ETJs.

Details of both programs are still being ironed out and Anderson says will be finalized Monday.