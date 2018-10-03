Advocates continue push to repair San Marcos dam Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cape's Dam (KXAN photo) [ + - ] Video

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Advocates in San Marcos are pushing to repair a dam that was damaged in a flood in 2015. Two years ago, city council members voted to remove Cape’s Dam, stating it’s a hazard to those using the river.

“Right now, we are in the left channel, which is also known as the Mill Race,” said Brian Olson who has been pushing to repair the dam since 2016. He says the left channel of the San Marcos River is running thanks to Cape’s Dam.

“It provides more river accessibility for the disabled, it provides a safe route around Thompson’s Island,” said Olson.

That’s what it’s used for today, but 151 years ago, there was a mill here which provided power for local lumber operations and a cotton gin.

“The river provided the earliest economic development for the city, even before the arrival of the railroad,” said Hays County Historical Commission Chair Kate Johnson.

On Thursday, the Historic Preservation Commission will hold a discussion and possible vote to designate Cape’s Dam as a local landmark.

“If Cape’s Dam is designated as a historical landmark, that will give an opportunity to really give the recognition that Cape’s Dam, the Mill Race and Thompson’s island has for our community,” said Olson.

Advocates worry if the dam is removed, the channel most used by kayakers will dry up. “It would go stagnant, would become a mosquito haven, trash pit, it would start to smell with a lot of the debris rotting, the habitat, the plant life would go away,” said Olson.

Still, the city has safety to consider. A study after the flood concluded that rebuilding the dam would require substantial restoration work given its deteriorated state and structural failure. If the dam were to be removed, the money to do so would not come from taxpayer dollars. The City of San Marcos says that US Fish and Wildlife Service would remove the dam free of charge.

The historical commission will meet at 5:45pm on Thursday at San Marcos City Hall.