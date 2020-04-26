Actor Glenn Powell pays tribute to his childhood friend — San Marcos police officer killed on-duty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor and Austinite Glenn Powell posted a tribute on his Instagram to his childhood friend Justin Putnam, the San Marcos police officer killed while in the line-of-duty responding to a domestic violence call last week.

Officer Putnam and two other SMPD officers were ambushed as they tried to help during the April 18 call to a San Marcos apartment complex, according to police. Putnam died at the scene.

Powell, a star in the upcoming movie remake of Top Gun, says he and Putnam have been close friends since they were 11-years-old. Putnam, 31, was a Westwood High School graduate.

A college graduate of Texas State, Putnam started working with the San Marcos Police Department over five years ago.

In the Instagram post, Powell said Putnam was always looking after people in need of help.

“He would do just about anything for a good story or to make people laugh. I always found it truly hilarious that the guy who convinced me to break more laws as a teenager became a police officer. But it made sense because he was always a protector, of his family, his friends, and to anyone who needed help. He always said that being an officer gave him such happiness because everyday he could come to the rescue of someone in need,” Powell said.

Powell added “these are uncertain times that highlight the things we can take for granted. But more importantly the people we can take for granted. Tomorrow isn’t promised, but today please thank the men and women putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure our safety. I’ll miss you, JPut. See you on the other side.”