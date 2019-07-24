Abandoned rifles found at park on Texas State University’s campus

Popular park on the campus of Texas State University (Photo: KXAN/Gary Cooper)

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Texas State University Police Department recovered abandoned weapons in a park on Texas State’s campus Wednesday.

UPD officers responded to a call that several rifles were hidden in a bag under a camouflage blanket in Sewell Park, just off University Drive in San Marcos.

Investigators determined that the weapons were abandoned there, but identified them as stolen from a Temple residence two weeks ago.

The suspect in the burglary is currently in jail on unrelated charges, according to UPD.

Texas State police say there is currently no active threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.