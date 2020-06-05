A trash story to treasure: Buda boy and waste collector give back to each other

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — One trashman is one Buda boy’s treasure.

Most of us look forward to the weekend, but the Heith family looks forward to every Wednesday.

Waste Management driver Ron has been showing kindness to Mattie and Gage Heith’s two-year-old son Lincoln, who has a fascination with garbage trucks, during each Wednesday pick-up in Buda.

“Every single Wednesday, we get to run out here and watch the trash truck, and [Ron’s] been doing this the whole time we’ve been in quarantine, he’s been continuing to work, so it’s been great,” Mattie said.

On Wed., June 3, during their last trash collection, Lincoln handed the driver a Sonic gift card as a way to pay Ron’s kindness forward, and a “touching” interaction followed.

The family captured what happened afterward on video. Watch the unedited version below:

It’s a special re-occurrence which has left a lasting impression on the family.

“Just his kindness. I think it’s truly what the world needs right now. Just everyone to be a little bit kind,” Mattie said. “It’s just been really, really special for Lincoln — teaching him how to be kind as well.”

Which Gage believes has “huge” impact.

“If he’s watching TV, you cannot get his attention, but if you say ‘trash truck is here,’ he’ll drop everything and run to the door. He love’s it.”

Moments that do not go to waste.

“It’s the highlight of the week,” Gage said. “It makes me not want to go back to work so I can continue seeing it every Wednesday.”