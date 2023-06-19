SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An apartment complex in Hays County said its the first sober living facility of its kind in the area. The Vibe just opened in San Marcos as a place for people with at least a year of sobriety.

Stephanie Ramirez Pelletier is the founder. She is seven years sober herself.

“I wanted to give them a tranquil space worthy of healing,” Pelletier said.

It’s a space where drugs and alcohol are not allowed. Pelletier said she wanted to create a positive environment for people in long term recovery.

“You have your own apartment,” she said. “You have your own space, but you can also knock on the doors of anyone at any time and say, ‘Hey, I need some help tonight. I’m not doing okay.’ “

It’s a resource she said is needed in Hays County at a time when law enforcement said there’s been an increase in fentanyl related overdoses.

“There’s very limited meetings,” Pelletier said. “There’s very limited specialized recovery centers.”

One of a kind resource

Stephen Flournoy worked with Pelletier to get this apartment complex up and running. He’s been sober for a year now and lives on the property.

“We’re a community of people who are in recovery, and basically trying to change the world,” he said.

Flournoy said it acts as that next step for people out of inpatient care or a sober living home.

“You’re in a sober living community that isn’t the sober living per se, of you know, the eight to nine person home,” Flournoy said. “You’re basically in your own space.”

As they start the process of filling the units, Flournoy and Pelletier said they want this to provide peace and healing for all who call it home.

“I hope it gives people that patience to get to that next step,” Flournoy said.

They’re currently creating a women’s unit and an LGBTQ+ unit as well. Pelletier said they expect both to open in the next three weeks. In total, they plan to have eight units ready by September.