A street naming saga in Kyle is over — it’s Veterans Drive now

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — After months of discussion in Kyle, it’s finally settled.

West Ranch to Market Road 150, formerly named Rebel Drive and then briefly named Fajita Drive until a public backlash, is now Veterans Drive.

The Kyle City Council approved the name recommended by its ad hoc renaming committee at its Feb. 2 regular meeting and sent a press release Wednesday.

The vote was unanimous for Veterans Drive, which will stretch from West Center Street to North Old Stagecoach Road/FM 2770. The change goes into effect May 31.

City officials said they are working with the United States Post Office to “ensure a smooth transition to the new addresses for all properties affected,” and mail will be delivered to both street names for a year.

The city is notifying business owners, property owners and current residents who are assigned Veterans Drive addresses to file change of address paperwork with USPS as soon as they can.

The city also told staff to let businesses on the road know they can apply for reimbursement on address change fees. The city set $5,346 aside for reimbursements.

It all started Aug. 18, 2020, when the city council decided to rename Rebel Drive, named for the Hays High School nickname at the time, to Fajita Drive in order to honor Sonny Falcon, the “King of Fajitas,” who sold the first fajita in Kyle at a festival in 1969.

That decision led to a public outcry against the name. The city council rescinded the name a week later and reverted it back to the state’s designation, West RM 150. The city then created the ad hoc committee to rename the road, and it held seven hearings between Oct. 21-Jan. 6 to eventually come up with Veterans Drive.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Albert Taylor Street were also among the final names considered.