HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said phone lines are out of service Thursday afternoon.

A notification sent to the community in Hays County said 911 lines for Hays County are currently out of service.

Some severe storms are moving through Central Texas Thursday afternoon.

To reach HCSO, you can call (512) 393-7896.

Some school campuses in the Pflugerville Independent School District were also affected by ongoing power outages caused by storms in the area overnight and early Thursday morning.