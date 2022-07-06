HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — According to the Hays County Jail Dashboard, as of Monday, 562 people in the jail were being held with no conviction.

The jail’s population as of July 4 was 679 inmates, therefore 83% of Hays County inmates are held pre-trial.

According to the dashboard, the average length of stay at this time for pre-trial inmates was 104 days, and 4.3% were behind bars with no conviction for more than three years.

A group called the Hays County Jail Advocates said it launched the nonprofit as a response to these high numbers.

An organizer of the group, Amy Kamp, said they aim to shed light on racial disparities and excessively long pre-trial detentions in Hays County.

Just this past April, Hays County commissioners allocated $5 million in funding for a public defenders office.

KXAN reached out to county commissioners to get an update on that office but have not heard back yet.

