HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD faced a $7 million budget deficit because of low attendance during the 2021-2022 school year.

“The funding wasn’t there, because our attendance was around 91%. And typically, it’s around 97%,” said Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright.

Like all other schools in Texas, the district is funded based on its average daily attendance rate and not by its enrollment.

It’s something State Rep. Diego Bernal is trying to change. He filed HB 135 for the upcoming legislature. It seeks to replace attendance-based funding with enrollment-based funding.

The district’s school board included that on their list of legislative priorities to send to the 88th Texas Legislature, as well.

