70-year-old woman killed in crash on I-35 in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 70-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 in San Marcos early Thursday morning.

According to the City of San Marcos, police responded to the crash on I-35 southbound near the Blanco River exit around 2 a.m.

Investigators said a tractor trailer was driving in the far right lane, while a 2009 Dodge Journey driven by 23-year-old Jose Garcia was traveling behind it, according to the city. Garcia was trying to change lanes to avoid another vehicle approaching from behind, but hit the back of the tractor trailer in the process.

Callers reported one of the passengers in the Dodge, identified as Maria Villegas, 70, wasn’t breathing. Hays County EMS arrived on scene and gave CPR to Villegas, according to the city.

She was taken to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, where staff tried to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The city says she was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

Garcia was cited by police for not having a driver’s license or insurance and for failure to control speed, the city says. They were traveling from the Dallas area to the Rio Grande Valley when the crash happened.