7-year-old dies at hospital after Saturday crash on I-35 in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 7-year-old is now the third to die after a single-car crash Saturday on Interstate Highway 35 in San Marcos.

The child, one of three children taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin following the crash, was pronounced dead Tuesday. Two other children, ages 8 and 9, are still hospitalized and their vital signs are stable, the San Marcos Police Department says.

The family of 10 from San Antonio, five adults and five children, was traveling to Austin for a family gathering when the 2002 Ford Explorer they were in rolled in the 200 block of I-35 northbound, leaving the freeway and flipping multiple times. Nine of the 10 people in the vehicle were ejected, and police say the driver was the only person wearing a seatbelt.

Two other people died in the crash, 23-year-old Destiny Bridges and 31-year-old Sean Thompson.

Police say the Ford Explorer was only suited for five passengers. The investigation is ongoing, but police say speed and a blown tire are expected to be factors in the crash.