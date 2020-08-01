$600K available to help small businesses in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County small businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get help soon.

Earlier this week, Hays County established the Emergency Cash Assistance Program grant fund, which will give out $600,000 in grants to local businesses.

The resource aims to help these businesses continue operations as the pandemic continues.

Hays County says the grants will be awarded on the basis of $1,000 per qualifying employee up to a maximum of $10,000 total per business. Grants — which are first-come, first-served — can be used for working capital, inventory and supplies, payroll and more.

Grants will be given to small business that were unable to secure assistance via the national Payroll Protection Program loan or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The ECAP fund, which was initiated by the Hays County Commissioners Court, is a collaboration between the County, the City of Kyle, PeopleFund, and the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP). The loan agency PeopleFund, a non-profit community lender, will manage the application process.

A PDF version of the application is available for review now at www.HaysCountyECAP.com to help prepare applicants for the information that will be requested.

Applicants can begin submitting applications and required documents beginning August 10 at PeopleFund. Hays County says applications will close once all funds have been awarded or until Dec. 31.