6 fifth-graders give cards to kids at Dell Children’s for Valentine’s Day

HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and kids at a local hospital will be opening cards from a handful of significant strangers.

Six fifth-graders from Sycamore Springs Elementary, located in Dripping Springs ISD, have taken time during their remote learning to create Valentines.

However, instead of exchanging them amongst themselves, they created the loving cards to send to the children at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin.

“So they could still have fun even if they’re going through hard times,” fifth-grader Gillain Clark said.

Clark and the five others crafted each with different messages ranging from a funny comic strip, messages of love to encouraging words such as “stay strong,” “you got this,” “be brave” and more.

“A lot of them are meant to just put a smile on their face no matter what message it has,” Clark said.

“It just makes me so happy that they’re going to be happy and just making them gives me serotonin. It’s just knowing that they are going to be happy on Valentine’s Day and have a card from someone who cares, just makes me want to care even more and it just really is a warm feeling.”

From left to right: Eleanor Purdy, Julius Kramer, Skyler Clark, Gillian Clark, and Callum Martin (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Their small but impactful effort is part of a larger, national effort.

Terri Purdy, a parent to one of the fifth-graders, said the group sent their cards to the national nonprofit “Cards For Hospitalized Kids.” She’s amazed by what the kids did.

“I really think it’s just a testament to kids’ resilience during a difficult time to really still be able to think about other people and do something good for them,” she said. “Our school does have a lot of focus on community service, but being remote learners this year, we’re not quite as plugged into some of those opportunities when they collect food for food banks or other things.”

Both Clark and Purdy shared direct messages to those at the hospitals:

“I’d just say, ‘keep going’ and no matter how hard times get, you have to stay strong and we all believe in you,” Clark said.

“Our hearts are with you, we’re just thinking about you. We care about you so much and we love you and we just wish you the best,” Purdy said.

The charitable organization collects cards year-round from all over the world and then distributes them to children’s hospitals including Dell Children’s and Austin’s Ronald McDonald House. You can learn how to make or request cards and get involved on the nonprofit’s website.