4 people hospitalized after fire at 2-story Kyle home Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family of four was taken to the hospital after a fire at a two-story home in Kyle, according to the Kyle Fire Department.

The fire was first reported at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Kyle Fire Chief, Kyle Taylor. The home is on Goforth Road between Cotton Gin Road and Bebee Road. Crews saw heavy smoke billowing from the home when they first arrived.

Taylor told KXAN the fire was contained to the downstairs living room of the home. Two residents were able to get out safely but an adult and a child were struck on a front balcony.

Crews rescued them and all four residents of the home were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Taylor said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and Taylor doesn’t believe the home is a total loss.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.