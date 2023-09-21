KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A natural gas leak led to the evacuation of four buildings Thursday morning in a Kyle neighborhood.

The City of Kyle posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the leak happened near the intersection of Wetzel and Mather. The city noted the evacuations are “out of an abundance of caution,” according to its social media post.

City leaders said crews from CenterPoint Energy are now working to fix the leak, though it’s unknown how long the repairs could take. They’re encouraging people to avoid the area if possible.

The city’s post explained it will share an update once the area is cleared. Stay with KXAN for the latest on this developing news.