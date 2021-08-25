3rd man arrested in connection with November 2020 murder of teen in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A third suspect involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Kyle in November 2020 was arrested Wednesday morning by U.S. Marshals.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says Olegario “Moses” Eliseo Ochoa, 31, is facing a murder charge in the death of Donavin Sepulveda. According to U.S. Marshals, Ochoa was found in Pflugerville and booked into the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $1 million. He awaits extradition.

The deadly shooting took place in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 700 block of High Road on Nov. 2, 2020.

Two others were also arrested in connection with the death: Roberto Ochoa, 32, who was arrested in November 2020, and Ricardo Najar, also 32, who was arrested in January 2021. They are in custody at the Hays County Jail, deputies say.

Roberto Ochoa, 32 (Hays County Jail photo)

Ricardo Najar, 32 (Hays County Jail photo)

Olegario “Moses” Eliseo Ochoa, 31 (Travis County Jail photo)

The night of the shooting, deputies were initially investigating the incident as an aggravated assault, but later found out a teenager was dropped at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead, according to previous reports from HCSO.