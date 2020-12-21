30-year-old woman from New Braunfels dies in crash on I-35 in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old New Braunfels woman died in a single-car crash after hitting a large highway sign pillar early Sunday morning on Interstate 35 in San Marcos, according to a release from the City of San Marcos.

Police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-35 northbound near the 204-mile marker. High speeds and potential driver impairment are suspected causes for the crash, according to the initial investigation.

The San Marcos Police Department, the San Marcos Fire Department, and Hays County EMS responded to the crash. According to the initial investigation, a white 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer hit the inside retaining wall before losing control and crossing over three lanes of traffic. The car went through a guardrail and hit the pillar on the driver’s side, the release says.

The driver, later identified as Ashley Lynn Minar, 30, had multiple life-threatening injuries. Minar was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno, the release says. An autopsy is pending.

This is the 15th traffic fatality in San Marcos this year, according to the release.

The entrance ramp near Exit 204 of I-35 was closed for several hours as officers investigated the scene.