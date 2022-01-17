30-acre fire east of Kyle damages barn

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-acre fire broke out Monday afternoon east of the City of Kyle.

Travis County ESD 11 told KXAN that the fire happened in the 1700 block of High Road, which is west of Highway 21. The call came in at 12:45 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, but one barn was damaged, Travis County ESD 11 said. No other buildings were threatened.

Video from viewer Thomas Henley shows a helicopter flying over the dark smoke, dropping water, as well as fire trucks at the scene.

Fire danger in the Central Texas area over the weekend was extremely high, leading to two fires in east Austin Saturday morning. Several people were displaced as a result of the fires.