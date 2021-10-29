3 San Marcos students transported to hospital after consuming treat ‘infused with a variant of THC,’ principal says

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Three San Marcos students were transported to a local hospital Thursday after they consumed edibles “infused with a variant of THC,” according to school officials.

In a letter sent to parents, San Marcos High School Principal Denisha Presley said the students were taken to an area hospital by EMS after they consumed a “bright, tri-colored rice crispy treat.”

The students, Presley says, experienced nausea, increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, lethargy and dizziness.

“I am incredibly saddened and disgusted by this behavior and will administer consequences to those who are distributing on my campus to the fullest extent allowed by the Texas Education Code Chapter 37,” said Presley.

“Talk to your students about self-care, the power of ‘no’ and direct them to refrain from consuming any foods, liquids or drugs from other students on or off campus,” the letter continued.

KXAN has reached out to the San Marcos CISD for additional information. We will update this story once we have more information.

