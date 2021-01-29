3 minors, 1 adult from Austin arrested in connection to Buda murder

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Three minors and a 17-year-old have been taken into custody in connection to the murder of a man in Buda last week.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says the three minors and Jason Oliver Martinez, 17, are all from Austin and have been charged with capital murder. The minors are in the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center, while Martinez is in the Hays County Jail, records show. An attorney for Martinez was not listed online.

Giancarlo Arman Perez was found shot on Jan. 21 in the 6900 block of Sunfield Parkway, HCSO said. He was taken to the hospital after first responders arrived around 6:20 p.m., and he later died.

“These detentions and arrest were the result of numerous witness interviews here in Hays County

as well as in the City of Austin. Sheriff Gary Cutler extends his sincere gratitude to deputies and

detectives of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the Austin Police Department, and the citizens

who provided vital information for the swift resolution of a complex investigation,” HCSO said in a release.