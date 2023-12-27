KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — At least three homes have been evacuated after a reported gas leak in Kyle on Wednesday, the City of Kyle said on social media.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m., the city said the gas leak was reported in the 500 block of Purple Martin Avenue.

CenterPoint is on the scene to repair the leak, according to officials. Furthermore, Purple Martin Ave., between Northern Flicker Street and Song Sparrow Cv is closed until further notice, the city said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.