BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – Springtime means wiener dogs are back in Buda this weekend.

The Buda Lions Club hosts the 26th annual Wiener Dog Races Saturday and Sunday at Buda City Park at 204 San Antonio St.

Here’s a schedule of events from the Buda Lions Club.

You can find more race information, including race assignments on the Lions Club website.

The Buda Lions said there will be free parking at Cabela’s.

Free shuttle bus rides will be offered to Buda City Park from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.