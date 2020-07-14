23-year-old motorcyclist dies in weekend San Marcos crash

SAN MARCOS, TX (KXAN) — The city of San Marcos has a total of ten traffic fatalities this year, as reported in a city press release. The latest came this past weekend as a result of a deadly crash.

The San Marcos police department, fire department and Hays County EMS were each dispatched to the 1600 block of Post Road on Sunday, July 12 at approximately 4:47 p.m. They responded to a traffic collision involving a red 2010 Volvo S40 and a black 2004 Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist reportedly drove southbound on Post Road when the Volvo pulled out from a Mosscliff Apartments’ parking lot to drive northbound and both vehicles collided. Authorities say there is an indication the motorcycle traveled above the posted speed limit.

They identified the driver of the motorcycle as 23-year-old Kolin Walker. Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado declared him deceased at the scene.

The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team responded and is continuing to investigate.