23-year-old motorcyclist dies in weekend San Marcos crash

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
San_Marcos_police_searching_for_apartmen_0_20190503223921

SAN MARCOS, TX (KXAN) — The city of San Marcos has a total of ten traffic fatalities this year, as reported in a city press release. The latest came this past weekend as a result of a deadly crash.

The San Marcos police department, fire department and Hays County EMS were each dispatched to the 1600 block of Post Road on Sunday, July 12 at approximately 4:47 p.m. They responded to a traffic collision involving a red 2010 Volvo S40 and a black 2004 Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist reportedly drove southbound on Post Road when the Volvo pulled out from a Mosscliff Apartments’ parking lot to drive northbound and both vehicles collided. Authorities say there is an indication the motorcycle traveled above the posted speed limit.

They identified the driver of the motorcycle as 23-year-old Kolin Walker. Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado declared him deceased at the scene.

The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team responded and is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss