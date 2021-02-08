2 killed after Jeep crashes into semi on I-35 near San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two people died after their Jeep crashed into a semi-trailer and caught on fire Sunday night on Interstate 35 near San Marcos.

The City of San Marcos reported the wreck happened at about 10:24 p.m. near mile marker 208.

The city stated the driver of a 2014 Jeep struck the back of a trailer pulled by an 18-wheeler, which was parked off the main lanes near the Texas Department of Public Safety weigh station. The Jeep caught on fire, and San Marcos firefighters later extinguished it.

The city reported both people inside the Jeep died, and their names will be shared after an autopsy is completed by Hays County Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash, including whether speed and alcohol played a factor. The city shared that no charges are expected to be filed.

Investigation of the crash led to the closure of I-35 for approximately five hours.