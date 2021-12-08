2 charged with murder after death of recent Manor ISD graduate

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from past coverage of the case on Nov. 29.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A teen and a man were arrested this week related to the murder of a recent high school graduate from the Manor Independent School District.

Lavonte Benford was pronounced dead on scene after officers found him at an apartment complex off Craddock Avenue in San Marcos just before 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Before police responded, there were reports of someone who had been shot, the San Marcos Police Department previously said.

Lukas Javier Perez, 17, of San Antonio, and Michael Brandon Torres, 25, of Weslaco, were booked into the Hays County Jail in connection with the homicide on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively, SMPD said.

Perez is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Torres is being charged with just murder. Both are still in jail with a $550,000 and $500,000 bond, respectively, police said.

Investigators believe the homicide was drug related. The investigation is still open, police said.

Manor ISD previously said Benford graduated in spring 2021 and was also known as “Red.” School officials and coaches who interacted with Benford said he was remembered for his athletic ability and compassion.

Manor High School Head Football Coach and Athletics Director James Keller said Benford was living in San Marcos with his brother with the goal of becoming a welder.