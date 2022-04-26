KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two Austin men have been arrested in connection to two separate gas skimming incidents at a Kyle gas station, police said Tuesday.

Police said the first incident happened just after 5 p.m. on April 23 at the 7-Eleven gas station located near South Interstate 35 and Kohlers Crossing. An employee called police to report two vehicles at the gas pumps “pumping gas into hidden compartments.”

The employee also told police the individuals were also using multiple gift cards to make separate purchases. One car left the scene before police arrived, but one remained on the scene. Kyle police said Miguel Angel Vidal Flores, 29, was arrested for unlawful use of criminal instrument.

In the second incident, officers responded to the same 7-Eleven just before 3 p.m. on April 25, after another employee called, recognizing similar behavior to the previous incident. The driver left the scene but an officer located the vehicle.

Kyle police said when an officer initiated a traffic stop, he saw several gift cards being thrown out of the window of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Alberto Carlos Alonso Robina, 22, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of criminal instrument and tampering with physical evidence.

Robina was identified as the suspect in another gas theft at the same 7-Eleven in the previous week, Kyle police said.

Kyle police said it’s continuing to investigate, and more charges are likely forthcoming. Anyone with information regarding this or a related crime are asked to contact Kyle police at 512-268-3232.