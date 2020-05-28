2 attempted robbery suspects arrested, one shot by victim, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department identified three suspects in connection with Wednesday night’s attempted robbery-turned-shooting at Sadler House Apartments.

Police say Mauricio Jose Berrios, 24, and Airton Mosquera, 20, are suspected to have attacked two others in an apartment at 1271 Sadler Dr., which eventually led to one of the victims shooting one of the suspects. San Marcos police have a third suspect in custody but aren’t releasing the suspect’s name or photo. Police say “this was not a random incident.”

The shot suspect, later identified as Berrios, was hit in the leg, and while running away also fell down a stairwell and broke his leg, police say. He’s currently in Ben Taub Hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, police say, and Mosquera is in at Hays County Jail.

The pair fled the scene in a white 2016 Lexus, and the other suspect left in what police say was a “newer black Jeep SUV.” Witnesses gave authorities the license plate of the Lexus, and eventually the car was tracked down at Houston Methodist West Hospital in Katy.

Authorities were tipped off after the two were admitted to the hospital, police say. Texas Rangers, the Texas DPS violent crime squad in Houston, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department and Katy Police Department all responded to the hospital to take the pair into custody.