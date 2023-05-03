Editor’s note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 3, 2023.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An 18 year old was arrested and faces drug-related charges and a murder charge in connection to the overdose death of a 15 year old from Kyle.

On April 11, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and Hays County EMS responded to a call about a 15 year old who was found unresponsive in the 100 block of Cotton Gin Road in Kyle.

EMS performed life-saving measures, but the 15 year old died. They were a student at Lehman High School.

The HSCO Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Services Division (SSD) started an investigation. The preliminary investigation found the victim’s death was caused by an accidental drug overdose, specifically from fentanyl.

During the criminal investigation, SSD identified a suspect believed to have sold the fentanyl to the victim.

Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, was arrested April 11 and charged with delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a minor, which is a second-degree felony. An additional charge of murder was filed May 1.

Bonds were set at $100,000 for the delivery charge and $300,000 for the murder charge.

HCSO, the Hays County District Attorney’s Office and the DEA Fentanyl Task Force are planning to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to provide details.

History of fentanyl overdoses in Hays County

In March, another teen was arrested by Kyle and San Marcos Police in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose case involving a minor.

Hays County has seen several fentanyl overdose deaths within the last year.

Officials in Hays County said a Hays Consolidated Independent School District student died from a fentanyl overdose two days into 2023, and in 2022, the sheriff’s office reported a total of 37 fentanyl overdoses, 14 of which involved juveniles between 13 and 17 years old.

Hays CISD told KXAN in January four of its students died from overdoses last year.

In January, the parents of three Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl in 2022 put up a billboard along Interstate 35 in Kyle to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.