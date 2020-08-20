18-wheeler crash in Kyle kills 22-year-old; driver arrested after leaving scene

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man has been arrested after a crash resulted in the death of a 22-year-old early Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Kyle.

Kyle police say Jose Luis Juarez, of Laredo, was driving an 18-wheeler north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 217 when the truck hit a box and tow truck parked on the right shoulder of northbound I-35. The tow truck driver, 22-year-old Tristen Cother, was killed on impact, according to police.

Both the tow truck driver and box truck driver were outside their vehicles when the crash happened. The operator of the box truck was hurt and taken to the hospital where he has been treated for his injuries, police say.

Police say Juarez, the driver of the 18-wheeler, attempted to leave the scene of the crash and was later arrested with help from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Juarez is in custody and has been charged with Accident Involving Death.

Kyle police received the call at 4:51 a.m. Thursday. I-35 has been cleared of debris and has reopened to traffic.