162 occupants evacuated from Vie Lofts student housing in San Marcos due to safety concerns

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, the San Marcos Fire Marshal issued a mandatory evacuation order for the off-campus student housing building Vie Lofts at San Marcos, located at 817 Chestnut St., in response to safety concerns over stability and means of exit.

On Friday evening, city staff and apartment personnel went door-to-door to notify the 162 occupants that they needed to leave. Residents were encouraged to take one bag including essentials and they were encouraged to stay with a family member or friend — or else seek alternative lodging.

Since the onsite apartment office will be closed, apartment management will be onsite for residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the San Marcos Police Department Auditorium, 2300 S. I-35.

“Resident safety is of utmost importance when evaluating a structure of this type,” states Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner. “We appreciate the cooperation of residents and their families as we address these life safety issues.”

According to the City of San Marcos, the building will remain evacuated until further notice. Residents can call a recorded hotline at (512) 393-8488 for current information or call apartment management at (737) 484-3930.