15-year-old in Kyle arrested after drug-related murder of another teen

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old suspected in the Saturday morning drug-related fatal shooting of a 19-year-old.

Kyle officers responded to the 100 block of Dusky Thrush Drive around 1:50 a.m. Dec. 19, after a report of a gunshot. When they got there, officers discovered the body of Christopher L. Trevino, 19.

The suspect, a Kyle resident who has not been named yet, was located a while later at an apartment complex. He was processed into the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence.

KPD says the investigation is ongoing.