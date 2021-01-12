15-year-old Hays High cheerleader home recovering after being hospitalized with COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 15-year-old Hays High School cheerleader never thought she’d get COVID-19, but she ended up in the hospital because of it.

Katelynn Ramirez’s mom, Christina Meredith, said Katelynn was exposed on Dec. 18 and that she has no known underlying medical conditions. In fact, she says Katelynn is a healthy and active athlete.

“When I first got it, I didn’t think it was serious, I guess you could say,” Katelynn said.

At first, Katelynn said she didn’t have any symptoms, but that quickly changed. Meredith said her daughter ran a fever for days with no signs of improvement.

“Now since I realize, it’s happened to me — it’s crazy how far I got into it,” Katelynn said.

By Dec. 28, Meredith said Katelynn was having trouble breathing, so she took her to the emergency room at the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos.

According to Meredith, CHRISTUS could not admit Katelynn since she’s younger than 18. So, Meredith said they were told to take her home to monitor her symptoms.

Meredith said she and her husband didn’t feel comfortable caring for Katelynn at home, just in case her condition worsened.

That’s when they made the decision to take Katelynn to Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin to be hospitalized.

The entire time Katelynn was hospitalized, her mom was right by her side.

She’s been out of work for nearly a month caring for Katelynn. Her best friend, Charisa McBee-Crossland, set up a GoFundMe for the family to help with overall finances and medical bills.

“I just want people to know to wear their mask, no matter how old they are, or how young,” Katelynn said.

