104-year-old’s birthday request fulfilled; students say ‘thank you’

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A birthday request filled a local school’s library shelves with more pages.

(Courtesy: Moses Leos III)

Betty Davis had one wish for her 104th birthday: “We’ll do books.” But they weren’t for her.

Davis wanted to give back and pay it forward, so she collected 104 kids’ books to donate to Tom Green Elementary’s library.

Then, on Friday, Jan. 10, she delivered on her promise by delivering the books she collected.

Davis sat with the students telling stories and jokes. Afterward, the students had a surprise of their own: thank-you letters.