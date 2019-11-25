104-year-old writer collects 104 kids’ books to donate to school library for her birthday

Betty X. Davis, 104, sorts through the books that have been donated to her children’s book drive on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — When the senior living and memory care facility where Betty X. Davis lives asked what she wanted to do for her 104th birthday, the lifelong reader had one request.

“She said she didn’t want a big party or any of that. She just wanted to give back and pay it forward,” said Rachel Grover, life engagement director at Sodalis Senior Living in Buda.

Grover asked if she wanted to collect something to donate. “And she said, ‘I think we’ll do books.'”

Davis turns 104 on Monday. By Friday, Sodalis had collected at least 70 children’s books for kids just learning to read all the way through young adult novels.

The facility will donate the collection to a local elementary school library.

“Many children have little choice in books, don’t even like to think about them,” Davis said. She taught her own kids to love reading and started writing children’s books herself later in life, penning dozens of short stories.

Davis is a founding member of the Austin chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, which awards the Betty X. Davis Young Writers of Merit Award in her honor.

On KXAN News Today, Betty and her oldest son, Harvey, take a look at some of the books that have been donated so far.