1,000 COVID-19 vaccines available in City of Kyle mass vaccination event

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle will vaccinate approximately 1,000 residents with their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a mass vaccination event Sunday.

The event, hosted in partnership with Hays CISD, State Rep. Erin Zweiner’s office and the National Guard, will be open to interested residents 18 years or older, per a city news release.

No vaccine appointments are required for the event, which is operating as a drive-thru site. Vaccines will be administered at Lehman High School, located at 1700 Lehman Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until doses run out.

Residents are required to wear a face covering while at the vaccination site. Those who receive their Moderna shot are advised to return for their second dose on Sunday, June 13.

More information regarding the event is available on the city of Kyle’s COVID-19 resources page.