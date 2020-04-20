100 Club starts up two funds to help families of fallen, injured San Marcos officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 100 Club of Central Texas has activated two of its funds to financially assist the families of fallen San Marcos Police Department Officer Justin Putnam and injured officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart.

The club’s Survivor and Critically Injured funds are now active, and will provide money to the families of all three officers for whatever they need, the club says.

Anyone can make a donation to the fund at the club’s website. Any messages of condolence, encouragement and support can be made on the site and will be passed along to the families.

Both funds were activated in March after Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Korzilius was killed after being hit by a car March 18 on FM 2244, and on March 23 following the injury of San Marcos officer Paul Beller after he was hit by a car while clearing debris off Interstate 35.

  • The patrol car of San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night, is parked along a street in San Marcos, and people have been leaving flowers on it as a memorial. (KXAN photo/Chris Davis)
