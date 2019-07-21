1 year after San Marcos arson, survivors and family of the deceased urge suspect to come forward

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been a year since five people died and seven were injured in the July 20 San Marcos apartment fire, and while survivors and family members of those who died try to move forward, the lack of justice for the crime authorities say was intentional, makes it tough.

The group is now a new family, one bound by the Iconic Village apartments tragedy that unites them all, and by their message for the person responsible: please come forward.

PREVIOUS: One year later, still no suspect

Zachary Sutterfield, who received burns on 70 percent of his body and spent months fighting for his life in a San Antonio hospital, was almost the sixth fatality that night. Sutterfield, who was only 20 at the time, had to jump from the second story of the building.

While Sutterfield survived, Drew Estes, 21, was not so lucky.

Estes’ mother says she turned to God in the aftermath of her son’s death.

“I asked Him, “Why? Why didn’t you save my son? So many people got out. Why didn’t Drew?‘ He was right there next to a window.”

A year later, everyone met to implore anyone with any information about this unsolved quintuple homicide to come forward so that they can move on.

PREVIOUS: Police follow up on over 180 leads in arson case

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for any credible information that leads to an arrest. While authorities hope the money will encourage informants to come forward, for Jessica Sanchez, who lost her brother in the blaze, no amount of money could ever be enough.

“There were five beautiful people. Five,” said Sanchez. “How would $10,000 seem like enough?”

If you have any information on the Iconic Village apartments fire, you’re asked to call police.