1 million gallons of wastewater leaks into San Marcos River after generator outage

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — As last week’s winter storms continued damaging water systems statewide, a generator failure in San Marcos caused 1 million gallons of wastewater to dump into the San Marcos River on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The discharge happened at the east side access road of Interstate 35 at the San Marcos River crossing, the City of San Marcos says.

While the City says the water supply was not affected, residents within a half-mile of the site are still being advised to boil any water for drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth for the time being.

Residents in the radius who have private water wells should also have their well water tested and disinfected before they stop boiling water, the City says.

The City of San Marcos says downstream utilities and the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality have been notified.