1 million gallons of wastewater leaks into San Marcos River after generator outage

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — As last week’s winter storms continued damaging water systems statewide, a generator failure in San Marcos caused 1 million gallons of wastewater to dump into the San Marcos River on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The discharge happened at the east side access road of Interstate 35 at the San Marcos River crossing, the City of San Marcos says.

While the City says the water supply was not affected, residents within a half-mile of the site are still being advised to boil any water for drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth for the time being.

Residents in the radius who have private water wells should also have their well water tested and disinfected before they stop boiling water, the City says.

The City of San Marcos says downstream utilities and the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality have been notified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss