1 dead in Buda house fire Friday morning

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was found dead Friday morning after a fire burned a house in the Elliott Ranch subdivision of Buda.

The Buda Fire Department and EMS #8 and Buda ESD #2 responded to a fire call in the 400 block of Overlook Mountain West at 6:20 a.m., and when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed with smoke and flames visible from all sides and the roof, Buda ESD #8 Fire Chief Clay Huckaby said.

Firefighters went into the house and found and the woman, who was unresponsive, and took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The fire was contained around 8:30 a.m.

Kyle and Manchaca fire departments both provided aid.

The Hays County Fire Marshal and Buda Fire Department are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.