1 dead after train collision in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — At least one person is dead after a collision involving a train in San Marcos Monday evening, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

It happened along CM Allen Parkway near Children’s Park, police said.

SMPD said traffic was heavy near the intersection of CM Allen Parkway and Hopkins Street, and CM Allen Parkway in that area was closed as police investigated.

KXAN crews on scene report as of 8:55 p.m., the road is back open.

The San Marcos Fire Department also responded to the scene Monday night.

