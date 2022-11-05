HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A man has died after a police shooting incident in Dripping Springs, according to Hays County officials.

Early Saturday, deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in Dripping Springs for a disturbance call. A short time later, deputies responded to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation related to the disturbance.

Image of John File (HCSO photo)

“Upon the deputies’ arrival at the residence on Victoria Court, the subject of the earlier disturbance, identified as John File, 28 years of age, exited the residence and was armed with a knife,” HCSO said. “He rushed the deputies and one of the deputies fired several rounds, striking File. A 78-year-old female at the residence also sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.”

Officials said both were taken to the hospital, and File was pronounced dead at 1:58 a.m. Saturday. HCSO said the woman was being treated for her injuries.

The Texas Rangers were called to the scene by HCSO, per policy, to assist with the police shooting.

HCSO said this incident was under investigation and details would be released when they become available.

Officials said anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Detective Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-61347.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800- 324-8466, by submitting information online to Tip Line P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.