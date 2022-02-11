1 dead after dump truck, pickup collide in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday near Dripping Springs, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Danny Wilford, 34, was driving a 2017 freightliner dump truck when a 2014 Dodge 3500 pickup, trying to turn left on RM 165 from U.S. Highway 290, ran into him. The dump truck was going east on U.S. 290 and rolled onto its side, hit a light pole and then burst into flames. Wilford was pronounced dead at the scene, Texas DPS said. The crash happened at 5:51 p.m.

A Ford F150 was the third vehicle involved, swerving to miss the crash. The Ford went into a ditch and rolled over. Both drivers of the Dodge and Ford were taken to St. David’s South Medical Center in Austin for treatment of injuries not considered life threatening.