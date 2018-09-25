1 dead after 4-car crash on southbound I-35 in Buda Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emergency crews investigate the scene after a deadly crash involving five vehicles. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) [ + - ] Video

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated the crash happened in Kyle, but Buda police confirmed Tuesday it was in their jurisdiction. Police also confirmed that only four cars, not five, were involved in the crash.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) -- One person is dead after a four-car crash early Monday morning in Buda. The crash shut down all lanes of southbound I-35, and reopened around 5:30 a.m.

The crash happened around 1:31 a.m. Monday north of the Kyle Crossing exit. Buda police said a yellow bus was towing a passenger vehicle when it was hit by a car. When the driver, 68-year-old Marco Tulio Oviedo Rodas, got out to check on the bus, a van hit and killed him. Police say he was headed back home to Guatemala.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crashes.