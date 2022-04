BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — One person died and another was hurt after a collision in Buda Monday afternoon.

The City of Buda said the crash occurred on RM-967 on Armbruster’s Curve between Cullen Boulevard and Haleys Way Drive. The crash temporarily shut down the road after it happened.

The city said the person who died and the person with potentially life-threatening injuries are from the same family.

No other information was released.