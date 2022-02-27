1 arrested in connection to Wimberley homicide

Detectives from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Jeremiah Kuenzli in connection to the death of his mother, Sara Kuenzli. (Courtesy: Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — One man is under arrest in connection to a homicide in Wimberley this weekend, officials with the Hay’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies responded to an abandoned 9-1-1 call early Saturday morning off Brookmeadow Drive in the Woodcreek community. Upon arrival, officials discovered the body of 60-year-old Sara Kuenzli. Officials also found Kuenzli’s son, 29-year-old Jeremiah Kuenzli, at the residence.

Following an investigation into Sara’s death by detectives, Jeremiah was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree felony murder. He was taken to the Hays County Jail and awaits magistration, officials said in the release.

Investigators are conducting an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective David Marshall with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or david.marshall@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-11505. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or online.