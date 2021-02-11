Hays, Caldwell County Judges look to expand communities economically post-pandemic

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays and Caldwell County Judges said their communities are in the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. And from an economic standpoint, they’re looking ahead to better days.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said he’s making it a priority to create a mental health hospital and has just finalized a preliminary task force to do so. Becerra said this hospital is not only needed but will help the economy in the region.

“We need to make sure that these cracks in our society that the pandemic has revealed get addressed,” Becerra said.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said they’ve purchased 75 acres of land to develop into a business park. According to Haden, the county partnered with the Lockhart Economic Corporation that matched $1.5 million to help purchase the land.

“We have two really good, finally, industrial spaces in Caldwell County that are shovel ready, and I could not be more excited about that,” Haden said.

Both judges said they’re also emphasizing helping keep small businesses afloat, creating the best community possible for its neighbors.