Have you seen the huge boat on SH 71? It could finally be moved Thursday

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A massive boat has been on the side of State Highway 71 for almost two weeks, and thankfully for commuters, it could soon be gone.

The “Spare Room,” as it’s called, has left many drivers along the busy highway near Bee Cave hoping for more room themselves as the boat is uncomfortably close to the main lanes parked on the shoulder.

The “Spare Room” has been stranded along State Highway 71 between Bee Cave and Oak Hill for more than two weeks, and crews may finally be able to move it off the shoulder of the highway Thursday. (KXAN photo)

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it is bringing in specialized equipment to load the boat on another trailer after the morning rush Thursday, in hopes they’ll be able to ship it out.

Traffic is reduced to one lane on the highway Thursday morning in the area of the boat as crews prepare to move it.

Bee Cave Police Chief Gary Miller said the boat initially became stranded in Bee Cave on July 11. The owner was able to move the boat about a quarter of a mile from its original resting place, but as of Wednesday, the boat was stuck again, this time right across the Bee Cave city limit.

Why wasn’t the boat moved when it was in Bee Cave?

Chief Miller said after assessing the situation, the boat was not deemed an imminent danger to drivers since it was not blocking traffic. He also said it would cost city taxpayers about $10,000-$15, 000 dollars to tow the 40-foot boat that weighs about 45,000 pounds.