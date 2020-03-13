H-E-B’s website and app go down as customers flock to stores amid coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nobody panic – but H-E-B’s website and app are down.

KXAN has received reports of long lines and empty shelves at stores in the Austin area amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It was not immediately clear whether the website outage on Friday morning was linked to an increase in demand due to the health scare.

In a message to customers earlier Friday morning, H-E-B said people should not be panicking in the current climate.

“H-E-B has been preparing for COVID-19 and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing shelves,” the store said in a social media statement.

“Customers shouldn’t panic, we continue to restock shelves. We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need and leave some for your neighbor behind you.”