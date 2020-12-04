H-E-B will administer COVID-19 vaccine in pharmacies when it becomes publicly available

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B pharmacies will carry the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available to the public, the grocery store chain said in a press release Thursday.

The store will partner with federal and state governments to administer the vaccine while following the CDC guidelines for vaccine distribution, the company said.

It could be well into 2021 before the vaccine is available to the general public, and Gov. Greg Abbott said while the first doses for Texas will be here in less than two weeks, they are earmarked for healthcare workers and residents in nursing homes and other similar long-term care facilities.

H-E-B also wants to remind customers about their prepay service for prescriptions and other services to keep people safe. Customers can prepay for prescriptions over the phone, and H-E-B is offering free prescription delivery at select stores. H-E-B is waiving the signature requirement for prescription pickup and delivery to “facilitate a no-touch experience.”

Second Screening Saturdays at the pharmacies are postponed until further notice, the company said.